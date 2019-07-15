Did you hear someone knocking Apache Junction summers again? I’m in my 13th summer here, and it’s just fine.
I hold my breath for a second while going from air-conditioned house to air-conditioned car to air-conditioned store/restaurant/friends/movies to air-conditioned car to air-conditioned home. Plenty of solar and wind power to transition to.
I have something to grab the door handle and steering wheel of my car for a minute. I always remember to bring along a container of water.
There is no shoveling sunshine, no scraping sunshine off the windshield, no slipping on sunshine, no car spinning on sunshine, no separate wardrobe, including heavy coat, gloves, hat, scarf and boots.
Elsewhere, all of these clothes must be kept together and not lost while in transit to or from or inside store/restaurant/friends/movies. Bulkiness and clumsiness of all this clothing must be tolerated.
All winter clothing must be allowed to dry out from wet snow at all stages and floors protected from snow puddles. Then there’s smell of wet coats.
All this must be repeated, not only when you have to go out, but when your dog must be walked, as well. I hope you don’t have young kids at home, as this will double or triple your fun. “Mommie, I have to use the bathroom!”
Shorts, tees and sandals for us, oh my. And our winters are when y’all come to live here, so you know our winters are mostly glorious. It’s our summers you dare criticize.
Yes, I know all about how wonderful every other city and state can be as well – I’ve RV’d through every state except Hawaii. And I can argue how climate change is making all such comparisons irrelevant for the future. But I’m focusing on defending our summers right now.
Bring on 120°. I’ll take it any day over 12°.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.