There’s something I’ve been thinking about for awhile - ever since last June when the Pinal County Board of Supervisors approved a $64 million general obligation bond sale to cover the cost of new construction for county buildings (passed 3-2, with House, Goodman and Miller voting for and Rios and Miller voting against). The funds will pay for new county buildings in San Tan Valley and Maricopa (San Tan Valley County Complex, $16 million, and Maricopa County Complex, $11 million); new buildings in Florence for Development Services ($16 million) and a new 6-story office building to house county attorneys ($20 million).
6-story. That’s a lot of county attorneys. But they’re leaving room “for growth.” A lot of growth.
As the county’s bond advisor, Mark Reader, managing director at Stifel, was giving his presentation, one of the supervisors asked what kinds of alternatives there might be for funding the construction. One of the options was to go to the voters to ask approval for a capital bond sale to be repaid through a secondary property tax. If this sounds familiar, it’s probably because it is the same kind of bond sale that school districts must take to the ballot to gain voter approval for capital needs... like the one that just failed for AJUSD… and has failed every time the district has reached out to the electorate for the last decade.
The supervisors laughed. It was that kind of choked out involuntary laughter that translates the same in pretty much any language: “Yeah, I don’t think so, buddy.”
You see, the county government doesn’t have to ask permission from the voters to pass a $64 million general obligation bond sale. They do have to hold a few (generally not well attended) public hearings on the matter, but the decision is theirs. They don’t have to answer to the voters for their decision one way or the other until Election Day - if the voters remember it nearly two years later. And, hey! The interest rates are low right now, so they’re just being good stewards of our money. That’s what they said.
Goodness knows, no one would ever disagree about what constitutes “good stewards” of our tax dollars.
Because we trust our elected leaders to spend our money wisely according to the needs of the many.
That’s why we respect our Apache Junction City Council members; the people elected to study matters of municipal interest and make informed decisions on complicated issues according to what is best for the present and future interests of the community and the people who live here.
Or maybe not.
Ever since this summer when the Request For Proposal (RFP) for Single-Hauler Trash Services was accepted by the Council, members have been barraged with calls and letters, many heavily laced with verbal assaults, personal threats and explicit expletives. One Council member was confronted in the grocery store by a woman who pushed inside her personal space and called her every name in the book. She didn’t want to pay for trash service, because she drives 30 miles to her son’s house a few times each week to deposit her trash in her sons dumpster. I’m not sure if she was upset about having to pay for trash service (probably less than the cost of gas) or if she dreaded losing her excuse to go visit her son.
And yet, only 25-30 people showed up to the Solid Waste Open House on November 6 to ask questions – or to call the Council members names in a more appropriate venue… or at least the assigned venue. Apparently, articulating intelligent questions and reasoned rebuttals in a public forum is no longer considered to be an effective form of communication between opposing viewpoints. Or maybe dissenters just prefer hiding behind their computers…unless their visitation rights with adult offspring are threatened.
The stink and fury revolves around one and a half pages of an 11 page draft document: Enforcement and Penalties. Making it mandatory for everyone to participate just burns some folks up, no matter the benefits.
And, then there is the penalties portion of the draft. The proposed penalties are exactly the same as those already included in the Property Maintenance Standards of the City Code. They are also the same as most of the cities around us and throughout the state. Yet some members of the media, looking for a sensational headline, proclaimed that failure to comply with the proposed trash service ordinance would result in the resident being “criminalized.”
While the verbiage is technically correct, it intentionally sensationalizes a clause in the proposed code that is mundane (what’s the point of writing a property code without including some form of enforcement?), incites headline skimmers to assume the worst and puts a bludgeon in the hands of those who oppose any kind of government restriction.
I get it. We’re Apache Junction. We don’t like feeling imposed on. We don’t like others telling us what to do or how to spend our money. Even if it is warranted, thoroughly researched, saves taxpayer money and accomplishes the goal espoused by many of cleaning up the city and discouraging illegal dumping; i.e. a perfect example of elected officials doing the difficult job they were elected to do.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.