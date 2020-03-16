When I was growing up in Detroit in the 1960s, we had no Native Americans in our neighborhood. We had no African Americans either. We were all white. In 4th grade, we were taught from our history books about the first settlements of Native Americans; then our teachers always threw in the fact that our ancestors, the sophisticated Europeans, came here and really had no other choice but to conquer North America. The Indians were so uncivilized, they needed to be helped with culture, technology and spiritual growth, they told us. They needed a better way – the European way.
What always gnawed at me was a simple question: Why did having European heritage make me better? I was raised Catholic and attended Catholic school, so that was my religion; and although being raised close to the poverty level, I always had enough to eat, was able to get a job as a teenager and was told I could go to college for free in California (those days are gone). Why did adults tell me Indians live on reservations and get money from the government to live?
What was their religion? Who were their doctors, teachers, store managers and restaurant workers? And what were they telling their children? As I grew, I stashed these questions in the back of my mind and looked away, maintaining the common thinking of my neighbors: it couldn’t be all bad; they get money from the government!
When I took a Mexican Studies class in college, I learned of Mestizos, Chicanos and Native Americans who were often without real homelands and placed in social categories of racial, cultural and geographic ambiguity.
Then, a few years back, I had a discussion with a friend when I was defending illegal immigrants, because they had no choice as to where they were born and were just trying for a better life. He listed the political bullet points: they take our jobs, our taxpayer money, our resources; and they give us crime, poverty and moral decay.
“But we were born here,” I said. “If we were born Muslim, Black, Mexican, Native American or anything else, our whole lives would be different, and that would probably mean a different spiritual upbringing, less prosperity and fewer economic opportunities.”
I closed our discussion by reminding him of the history of Native Americans: they were, indeed, the only real Americans.
He shrugged off my remark as trite and muttered how we civilized them. “They need to stay where they belong – with their own people,” he said.
I realized I needed to know more about the topic in order to refute the bullet points. So, I decided to research and write a story about Native Americans who lived in the US at one time, but then ended up in Mexico. I read books on the topic of this country we call a melting pot and volumes of Native American history. Along the way, I discovered the Tohono O’odham reservation was actually located partly in the US and partly in Mexico. Their situation was ideal for the points I wanted to make about the realities of being Native American in Mexico, and their location – Arizona – fit well with my accompanying theme: the plight of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA recipients.
As I began researching the Tohono O’odham people, my son moved to Arizona and met a beautiful young woman whom he has since married. Her status as DACA fueled my research, and I looked hard at the US Constitution.
It turns out the US Constitution is modeled after the Iroquois Confederacy, a Native American alliance in the Northeast of the US. And, the authors of the Constitution favored the pursuit of a spiritual life, much like that which they encountered from Native Americans.
Also, I learned the injustices to Native Americans were more than the history of forced removal, inflicted diseases, religious indoctrination and overall brutal treatment. Because of this, some Native Americans, including the Tohono O’odham, actually left the European model of civilization to pursue life in their Sonoran Desert, which was a life of nutrition to prevent disease, laws of governance to remain moral and, most of all, spirituality that encompassed all of nature. The injustice of DACA recipients being second class citizens is evident in my daughter-in-law’s behavior, always having to look over her shoulder to see if an officer saw a burned-out tail light, or mistook her for another person of Mexican heritage.
The US has surely made gains in civil rights since 1789; however, the current marque solution to immigration at the Mexican border – to build a higher wall – tells how anachronistic our ideas are about social order: barriers separating people was alive and well in Detroit when I was growing up, and to the leaders of this country now, the acceptance of segregation seems easier than working out real solutions. That’s because real answers take time, compromise and imagination. Too often, the myopic view of who is let into this country is based on what they contribute to the economy, not how they can make our society richer. As a cornerstone in Robert Kennedy’s campaign for president in 1968, he implored:
“What we need in the United States is not division; what we need in the United States is not hatred; what we need in the United States is not violence and lawlessness, but is love, and wisdom, and compassion toward one another…”
Those words have always inspired me, and that is what I have found the Tohono O’odham people and others in the US have in common: love and wisdom and compassion.
