Oregon resident Joseph VanZutphen is the author of “Child of Sonora,” a fictional book (available on Amazon) that blends history and current events to highlight the ongoing injustices toward Mexicans and Native Americans.

“I wrote the book about why we should look at the Tohono O’odham for sage wisdom, and that begins with new, creative ideas about immigration and refuting the injustices which have severely affected a proud culture.”

Van Zutphen is a community college writing instructor in Oregon.