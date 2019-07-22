So, it seems that when Nike rolled out its attempt at a patriotic shoe for the Fourth of July, Colin Kaepernick, former San Francisco 49ers quarterback, took offense, saying the image is racist and connected to a period of U.S. history when slavery was legal. Nike decided to pull the line off the shelves. Now, I don’t know if that’s the only reason, but I wonder if Kaepernick uses foreign coins and currency, since most of ours have a picture of a president or statesman who lived in that same time period and/or owned slaves himself.
After Nike announced they had pulled the shoe from the market, Gov. Ducey got all pushed out of shape and tweeted “Arizona’s economy is doing just fine without Nike. We don’t need to suck up to companies that consciously denigrate our nation’s history.” He promptly ordered the Arizona Commerce Authority to withdraw the million dollar incentive for the proposed Goodyear Nike facility.
Then, on the Fourth of July, the Gov. pranced around in his newly acquired, pulled off the market Nike shoes. Have to wonder if they were a gift from the company prior to their decision to pull them or if Ducey is an Ebay fan.
Just over a week later, the Gov. tweeted a shout out to Nike saying, “Arizona is open for business, and we welcome Nike to our state.” Did he forget, or was he just kidding? Just sayin’.
The Arizona Legislature adjourned sine die in early June, and the bills Governor Ducey signed are now law. They proposed a lot of lemons, as they seem to every year. There was the bill proposed by Rep. David Cook that would force the folks who sell almond milk to either relabel their product or pull it off of the shelf because, “almonds don’t lactate.” He stuck to his guns for most of the session, but finally pulled the bill when a colleague read a list of products that include the word milk or butter, ie: peanut butter, etc. He also proposed a similar restriction on the word meat. It might be noted that Cook is a rancher, if that tells you anything.
Then there was the short-lived suggestion by Rep. Jay Lawrence that snowbirds voluntarily register their vehicles in Arizona. When asked why they would do that when it is not required of part-time residents, he said, “This is an opportunity to say, ‘I love Arizona.’” Like that’s going to happen.
One that passed was the “No texting while driving bill.” Great idea and already a law in 16 states. The problem is that the legislature seems to think we’re too stupid to know that taking our eyes off the road is dangerous, so we can be pulled over for texting, and we can be warned, but we can’t be cited until January of 2021. Woohoo! Wonder how many more accidents will happen between now and then.
Oh, and for all those who want to vote in the primary next year, the date has inched forward again to the first Tuesday in August, so expect those signs to decorate every corner in town by May.
It all worked out though, because they took all those lemons and turned them into the official state beverage, lemonade. They couldn’t use orange juice, since Florida grabbed that in 1967, but it’s still citrus . . . you know, the 5-C’s.
On another front, Oregon has had its share of problems. The state legislature was due to vote on a carbon emission
bill in June, so the minority party (Republican), knowing they couldn’t get enough votes to stop an energy bill from passing, simply left the state for nine days in order to prevent a quorum. A threat of militia violence—militia members promising to lay down their lives for the absent members—forced the Oregon State Police to close down the legislature. One state senator, Brian Boquist (R), said if they were forced to return and vote (by the state police), that they should, “Send bachelors and come heavily armed...”
The session ended on June 30 by voter mandate, and Governor Kate Brown said she’s prepared to call a special session, which wipes out all pending bills from the regular session. Anything that wasn’t already signed into law has to go back through the process!
And we thought we had problems!
