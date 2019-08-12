I remember around 1985 in LA when the mood changed. We no longer would respond in kind or give the finger or honk at reckless, stupid, angry drivers.
We were spending winters in LA with Norma’s continuing tax practice and living in rural Michigan the rest of the year. “You can’t do that any more,” a friend warned.”Now you get shot for it.”
The mood seems to have changed in the US after Gilroy, El Paso and Dayton, too. I was coming out of the AJ Walmart on a mobility scooter and stopped at the road where Norma was going to be picking me up in a minute, after she retrieved the car.
An older guy in a mobility cart came up behind me and started yelling at me as if I were the stupidest woman on earth: “Hey lady, why on earth would you stop there and block everyone?” he shouted at me.
I replied in a normal voice, thinking to myself he could be in pain or have an emotional issue, that I was about to be picked up in a car right there in a few seconds.
“You didn’t have to block everyone trying to get out of the store,” he kept yelling. I lost it.
“There’s plenty of room to go out the other three doors, and there’s plenty of room to go around me to get to the parking lot,” I yelled back. I may have let out a cuss word or two.
I moved my cart a few feet. In the process my hand landed against his service dog, which I hadn’t noticed before.
“Don’t touch my dog, he’s working,” he kept yelling.
“I didn’t even see him there,” I yelled back. “I know not to touch a service dog.” The dog was a soft-coated black lab with friendly eyes. Unlike his owner.
The man got past me and took off in his mobility cart, which would have been spewing smoke, its engine revving, if it had been a car. Hard to race in a mobility cart.
I felt sorry for his service dog.
Norma arrived and I told her all about it and we had to decompress a moment. “He could have shot you,” she said.
“Yeah, I was thinking that after I swore at him,” I admitted. “Remember LA?”
Even an old guy in a mobility cart could be packing. It’s legal both to open carry or have a concealed permit for a gun in Arizona.
That insecure feeling of not being safe even in a Walmart parking lot in broad daylight is new to me in AJ.
Probably half the people in that parking lot were carrying. I wouldn’t have trusted any one of them to be a “good guy with a gun.”
I would have worried more about getting shot in crossfire or being misidentified as the trouble maker.
I remember when Congresswoman Gabby Gifford took a point blank bullet to her face that she miraculously survived (six more people were killed) in 2011. She was meeting constituents at her political gathering in a Safeway parking lot in Tucson.
From a relative who had worked at that Safeway, I heard that dozens of armed customers poured out of that Safeway to “help” and couldn’t figure out who to shoot.
One would-be “good guy with a gun” admitted later that he almost killed Gifford’s young Mexican-American staffer who was keeping her alive by pressing down on the gunshot wound site.
There are studies that even trained police have difficulty identifying instantly who the problem suspect is in a crowd and aiming accurately.
Much harder for untrained passersby who haven’t a clue what is happening and are guessing based on their stereotypes and prejudgments.
Having guns everywhere does not make me feel safe one bit. It makes me more scared. Congress’s inaction makes me feel even more helpless and furious. The answer absolutely is not more guns.
