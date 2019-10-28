In case you haven’t heard (wink), the Apache Junction Unified School District is asking voters to approve a capital bond (Proposition 432) and DAA (capital) override (Proposition 433). It’s no secret that the schools need the help to repair or replace worn out facilities, buses and systems (bond) and update the curriculum (override); however, an opinion first expressed on social media has become a rally cry for those who desire a reason to vote against Prop. 432, the $60 million bond that will pay for building repairs and renovations, including improved security, HVAC, bus replacements, technology and many, many building repairs stemming from a decade of underfunding by the state.
Advocates for this rationale contend that the Arizona School Facilities Board (SFB) should be the ones footing the bill for repairs. They present a clear, convincing, well documented case. In this, I am a fan. They did their homework! What they lack, however, is real-life experience with the SFB. They have seen the surface, but not the undercurrents of reality.
As a former director of school construction for a neighboring district, I know that the SFB has their own share of problems. Their funding was decimated when the economy took a nosedive, just as school funding was; and, as with schools, they are just now beginning to receive budget increases, slowly inching back toward (not there yet) full funding for their assigned mandate of assisting schools with capital needs. Still, their annual budget for supporting all 230 school districts in the state is approximately equal to the amount AJUSD needs to recover from a decade of economic neglect.
Even in the best of times, however, the SFB, charged with making their budget stretch as far as possible, scrutinizes every request, funding only the least amount possible to address the most basic requirements. If you ask the SFB for a tourniquet, they will offer a band-aid... and if you can’t convince them that you really, really need the tourniquet, they will pay for the band-aid and tell you to come up with the rest of the money for your medical care elsewhere.
When a neighboring school district’s new high school was built, the exterior walls were not insulated, because the SFB architect said that it wasn’t necessary. By the end of the first year, the district was trying to figure out a way to insulate the walls, because the rooms were so cold in the winter that students had to wear their coats in the classroom, and so hot in the summer, everyone was sitting in pools of sweat. The district ended up having to furr out the walls to make room for insulation – an exorbitant and unplanned expense that had to be covered by reducing other planned bond-funded projects.
A recent Auditor General’s investigative report on SFB practices highlights additional issues with SFB collaboration:
“...We identified 628 Building Renewal Grant (BRG) projects that had been open for 12 months or longer, including 154 BRG projects with potentially uncorrected deficiencies and 474 BRG projects with more than $49 million in unspent project award monies.
“These projects were intended to address facility deficiencies such as the adequacy of fire alarms and structural soundness of buildings that, if left uncorrected, could impact students’ and teachers’ health and safety or worsen over time, potentially leading to other costly problems…”
“Statute requires districts to pay their vendors within 30 days of receiving an invoice, but the Board did not pay all requests it received from districts within 30 days...”
“Board staff and vendor actions and Board policies and guidance for districts could confuse districts, leading to decreased competition, potentially unfavorable pricing, and compliance issues.”
* For the full report, go to: https://www.azauditor.gov/system/tdf/19-105_Highlights.pdf?file=1&type=node&id=10529&force=0
Bottom line: The SFB is a valuable resource, but rife with red tape, unrealistic bare bones guidelines and often slow response times. AJUSD does need to diligently pursue SFB grants to supplement bond work and maximize the effectiveness of taxpayer dollars; however, the SFB is not enough to properly address the current issues. To that end, the AJUSD Governing Board has specified that the Community Oversight Committee will also be tasked with overseeing SFB grant requests.
AJUSD has “made do” for way too long, stretching what budget there was in order to keep moving forward. It is time to rip off the band-aids and make some real repairs. Our Kids. Our Community.
