Traditionally, The News publishes the “Year in Review” as the last edition before the New Year, recapping the most notable headlines and events from the year gone by.
This year, our Chief Operations Officer Trish Hoagland also challenged us to write about our thoughts: “Whatever’s on your mind as we move into the new year.” The following editorials are the result of those efforts. Although the topics were not assigned or coordinated, you will find that several consistent themes echo throughout, blending each unique voice into a harmony of commitment to community and hope for the future.
Trish Hoagland
In July of 1997, The Apache Junction & Gold Canyon News founders, Ed & Robin Barker and Chuck & Patty Baker, printed their first edition. For the next five years, they worked to develop partnerships with local businesses & non-profits and to forge genuine relationships with community members. By early 2005, The News family had grown to 22 employees and 6 contributing writers who served Apache Junction, Gold Canyon and Queen Valley.
In mid-2007, our community began to feel the effects of the real estate crisis, and by early-2009, the recession had hit us all. Like so many businesses and residents, we were scrambling to plug holes that we never thought we’d see and that we hadn’t planned for. By mid-2010, our lease was no longer affordable, we’d seen price increases from every vendor we had, and we began to lay people off.
When we paused to catch our breath, another opponent climbed into the ring. For the next decade, we would watch the digital giant land blow after blow on its analog competitor, mercilessly crushing 28,000 jobs. Arizona’s oldest newspaper, the Tucson Citizen, est. 1870, printed its final edition May 2009. More recently, the Gannett-GateHouse merger was responsible for layoffs to longtime employees across the country like Arizona Republic’s 1993 Pulitzer Prize winner Steve Benson and Knoxville News Sentinel’s Dan Fleser, a sports reporter for more than 30 years.
As we peered through the looking glass, we saw a world, unfamiliar and contrary to what we’d known. We had to pivot often and evolve quickly. For our consumers, we developed a web site and then redesigned it to offer our users a better experience. We made local, state & national news easily accessible and available across multiple platforms. For our businesses, we developed a marketing company. Realizing they needed more, we educated ourselves and began offering effective alternatives to print advertising, such as digital marketing, business development, marketing strategy and consulting.
As we evolve to serve a different type of buyer and consumer, we understand that so are the businesses in our community. All of us are trying to reach and engage new demographics, while nurturing and growing the ones we have. Consumers are demanding more, faster and cheaper. Yet businesses have less manpower, increased overhead and more competition.
Conversely, E-commerce has grown at an extraordinary rate and has become everyone’s competitor. Because of this, many of our small businesses are seeing a steady decline in revenue. Our community’s business owners are working overtime to keep up with the “I want it, I want it now, I want it cheap” mentality. Unfortunately, the World Wide Web has almost everything, is faster and can afford to mass market & produce.
But we don’t think it’s as grim as it sounds. In fact, our community, its businesses, non-profits and residents, have an incredible opportunity at our doorstep. The opportunity to explore partnerships again, educate ourselves on city politics and processes and to get to know our ‘business neighbors’ as well as our ‘home neighbors.’
Today, as 2019 nears its end, we are a family of 11. We have 4 full-time employees and 7 contracted employees. Although we are a smaller crew, we are fierce, we are loyal, and we are insanely passionate about this community – our community. The same community many of us grew up in, where we raised our children and where they are raising theirs. We aren’t “just a newspaper” run by people who “just work” together. We are a family who cares about the future of the place we call home.
I wonder, as we move forward into the new year, if might choose to bring with us a little of the spirit we grow so plump with this time each year. What would happen if we worked to develop partnerships with local businesses & non-profits and to forge genuine relationships with community members again? To work on branding ourselves from within, while creating marketing and purchasing power so expansive that we can recapture our market while welcoming in new ones. This is our New Year’s resolution. Will you join us?
Trish Beltran
I must start by saying, I’m not a writer. I applied for the graphics position at The News over 22 years ago, with no knowledge about the newspaper industry or graphic design. Today, I am a 7-time award-winning graphic designer. I have learned sales and marketing strategy, and I understand the importance of business development – for us and our clients. I’ve even delivered a few newspapers in my time.
Over the years, The News has gone from 22+ employees to 11. Our journey has seen ups and downs, gains and losses, employees come and go, many moves, long hours and, if were being honest here, I am not independently wealthy.
We have never had a corporate office to turn to, nor do we own our own printing press. We all live here, work here, shop here, our kids go to school here. The News is our homestead.
With all the digital competition, we often hear, “Is The News shutting down?” and, “Is print dying?” It’s rough, and yes, newspapers are struggling countrywide. But, it’s not death. Print has one thing digital will never have: it’s timeless and credible. You can cut it out and hang it on your frig. You can hand it to a friend you know would appreciate information they’ve been asking about lately. It’s in driveways, on coffee tables, in waiting rooms and restaurants and under the arm of the person standing next to you. It’s personable.
The News has adapted and evolved. We have learned new ways to help businesses facing the same challenges we do. We understand that print isn’t a business’s only advertising option. We can help you decide if you would benefit from print, digital or both. Maybe it’s social media management that’s a challenge. Digital platforms are time consuming, and there’s a strategy to managing everything. It can be overwhelming, but we can help.
I truly love Apache Junction. When Ed Barker first hired me 22 years ago, I was just a kid. I never understood his passion and dedication, his love of the community and the newspaper. I have close friends and family who always ask me, “Are you still working for that newspaper?” “You could do so much more with your talent,” “You could have medical benefits” and the list goes on. The truth is, I really love our little newspaper. I feel like my life started here; I can’t see myself any place else, no matter the challenges we face.
Shandi Bartnett
In 2009, President Obama told The Blade in Toronto, “I am concerned that if the direction of the news is all blogosphere, all opinions, with no serious fact-checking, no serious attempts to put stories in context, that what you will end up getting is people shouting at each other across the void, but not a lot of mutual understanding.”
Ten years later, in 2019, those words stand true when it comes to the relationship between the Millennial and Baby Boomer generations. The stereotypes are flying across keyboards in both directions, causing a growing rift that is making it harder and harder for both parties to look at each other with mutual respect.
According to the US Census Bureau, Millennials and Baby Boomers make up the two largest adult generations in the United States, with the Millennials projected to surpass the Baby Boomers by the end of 2019, with an estimated 73 million Millennials and 72 million Baby Boomers.
With competitive population numbers, it’s no wonder that these two generations have been known to disagree with each other. As a Millennial myself, I decided to lay out some facts about my generation, in the hopes to alleviate some of the generational stigmas and stereotypes.
Stereotype: Anyone who is “young” is a millennial. Fact: According to the Pew Research Center, Millennials were born between 1981 and 1996. That puts our age range between 23 and 38 years old. (All statistics not specifically referenced in context are from Pew.)
Stereotype: Millennials aren’t getting married. Fact: Yes, Millennials have decided to wait longer before committing to that special someone, but we are still getting married. 48% of Millennials in 2018 were married. In 1968, the average age for marriage was 21 for women and 23 for men, while in 2018 the average age for women was 28 and 30 for men.
Stereotype: Millennials don’t vote. Fact: In the 2014 midterm elections, 23 million eligible Millennials voted. However, in the 2018 midterm elections, that number almost doubled, with 42 million eligible Millennials voting. Extra fact: In the 2018 midterm elections, Generation X, Millennials and Generation Z had 2.1 million more voters than Baby Boomers.
Stereotype: Millennials are uneducated. Fact: Millennials are the most educated generation so far. 39% of Millennials have a bachelor’s degree or higher, and 28% have at least some college experience. 29% of Generation X have bachelor’s degrees or higher, while Baby Boomers sit at 25%. Extra Fact: 53% of Millennials love to read, with 92% of those saying they read for research on specific topics.
Stereotype: Millennials are lazy. Fact: Millennials are currently the largest generation in the workforce. In 2017, there were 56 million Millennials employed or looking for work, with Generation X close behind with 53 million. And according the US Travel Association, Millennials forfeit time off more than any other generation. The top reasons are: feeling guilty about using paid time off (27%), not wanting others to think they’re replaceable (27%) and wanting to show complete dedication to their job and company (30%).
Every generation is seen as less than perfect in the eyes of the generations before them. Take the lyrics in “Kids,” written by Lee Adams in 1956 for “Bye, Bye, Birdie,” as an example: “Kids, I don’t know what’s wrong with these kids today…who can understand anything they say…they are disobedient, disrespectful oafs, noisy, crazy, sloppy, lazy loafers…why can’t they be like we were, perfect in every way…”
My point is, the different generations may never see eye to eye, but why does that have to dictate the way we treat each other? Has the old phrase, “If you don’t have anything nice to say, then don’t say anything at all,” gone out the window?
No matter what generation you fall in, we are all deserving of respect and kindness. Hold the door open for each other, smile when you pass each other in the grocery store, or better yet, just talk to one another. You may be pleasantly surprised at what you can learn from each other.
Dana Trumbull
This last year has been a rollercoaster here at The News, hurtling through the highs and lows of changing times, careening around the curves of financial viability, stretching to anticipate the next upheaval to the status quo.
In the age of .coms and personalized media feeds where users can follow, not just the topics of their choice, but also the particular slant they are predisposed to believe, hyper-local news services have to stay nimble to stay alive.
So, how do we get on – and stay on – the media menu for the regular consumption of a rapidly evolving demographic? How do we compete with the big boys who offer a broader spectrum of topics on a daily basis?
How do we contend with news sources that pull at stray threads, hoping to create at least the illusion of a hole so as to shock people into picking up their pulp or pinging their website so they can justify their advertisers’ dollars with a hit count?
Does it even matter anymore if the news is presented in a way that explores the rationale of the newsmakers or the options that were considered prior to making a difficult decision – that strives to foster understanding as a sound foundation for intelligent discussion?
Has society truly grown to be so co-dependent that they must feed on the adrenalin rush of blaming and shaming, unable to accept the bland integrity of mundane reality?
…Uh, oh. Am I ranting?
I apologize. Back on track:
Kristen Hare writes, in an article for the Poynter Institute, “When they say ‘local news is dying,’ they really mean local newspapers. And even that’s not specific enough, when it’s really about hedge fund and chain-owned newspapers.
“Local newspapers, specifically those that are locally and independently owned, are not dying. They are changing.”
The bottom line is this: We compete by changing our approach and by diversifying our offering; by stretching our wings to include more unique content.
But we also stay true to who we are. We deliver the hyper-local news that you can’t get from big media; the news that directly affects our readers’ day-to-day lives.
We compete by delivering that news with integrity, attempting to increase understanding, providing a basis for intelligent questions and by working to inspire our readers to become more involved with their community and their neighbors.
And we pray that integrity still matters.
In 1921, on the occasion of its 100th birthday, the editor of the Guardian said, “Perhaps the chief virtue of a newspaper is its independence. It should have a soul of its own.” We believe that statement to be as vital today as it was then.
As we look forward into the new year, straining our inner minds’ eyes to peer around the next corner, we know there will be more changes. We know many of them will be difficult. And we know that we do not struggle alone. Our community is changing rapidly, whether we like it or not. But we have faith that we can work together to shape that change in a way that will embrace the inevitable growth, without losing our unique identity - our soul - because it is not economics that defines our community, but the character of our citizens.
This is the kind of place where you “get it” or you don’t.
We get it.
And this is where we intend to be for a very long time to come.
