Quint Studer is author of “Building a Vibrant Community: How Citizen-Powered Change Is Reshaping America” and Wall Street Journal bestseller “The Busy Leader’s Handbook: How to Lead People and Places That Thrive.”

He is founder of Pensacola’s Studer Community Institute, a nonprofit organization focused on improving the community’s quality of life, and Vibrant Community Partners, which coaches communities in building out a blueprint for achieving growth and excellence.

Quint speaks and works with communities across the country, helping them execute on their strategic plans, create a better quality of life and attract and retain talent and investment. He is a businessman, a visionary, an entrepreneur, and a mentor to many.

For more information, please visit www.thebusyleadershandbook.com, www.vibrantcommunityblueprint.com, and www.studeri.org.