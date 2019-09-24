It’s that time of year when those of us who call Apache Junction and Gold Canyon “home” start seeing folks flock in from the cooler climes.
The leaves don’t change on our trees here in central Arizona, but the colors of license plates change in all different colors — from Maine, Oregon, Ohio and Illinois. Some come from as far away as Canada, but most are from places like Michigan, Minnesota, Iowa and Nebraska. You know, Nebraska, “the good life.” Where the winter wind reminds folks that the only thing between North Platte and the North Pole is a barbed wire fence.
Regardless of where you spend your summers, we enjoy having you here in the winter.
Welcome home.
Snowbirds stand out because they volunteer in local schools and churches. They donate their time to nonprofit groups. They spend money on food and fuel and lodging and, of course, create jobs just by hanging out here for a while. And they become members of our community.
They also stand out because they are so happy to be here.
No Arizona winter weather is too cold for them. The temperatures can drop into the 50s; they still show up — sometimes without a jacket.
They love the Arizona staples like hiking, golfing and exploring. They find other social outlets as well, including pickleball, softball, tennis and shuffleboard. They also seem to enjoy driving around aimlessly.
But, if we let them, snowbirds will help all of us to really enjoy this beautiful area we call home. And it’s hard to mope and complain when surrounded by people who are spending their money and time to come and appreciate what we have.
Snowbirds bring needed tourism dollars during a season that otherwise would be slow for the local businesses, which depend on winter visitors.
Not everyone will agree with me, so it’s a sure bet that some locals will still find reasons to complain.
Now, about that driving around aimlessly thing... our older winter visitors may not drive as fast as local lead-footers, but snowbirds have an eye for a deal and the time to find the right one. They don’t always know where they are going, and they’re often not in as big of a hurry as the rest of us.
Those are small inconveniences to pay for the privilege of hosting these winter guests.
So, when you’re out and about and run into snowbirds, welcome them to our community. Thank them for thinking enough of Apache Junction and Gold Canyon to make it their home for a few months each year.
Smile when you see them on the golf course or strolling along hand-in-hand at the Swap Meet. They’ve figured out something the rest of us should hope to learn someday—that life is meant to be treasured, one day at a time.
And that includes occasionally driving around aimlessly.
This Que Pasa article was first published November 7, 2016
