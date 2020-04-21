Today I had the pleasure to read your electronic edition. As newspapers all over the nation are going away, your effort to continue publication is very well done. I hope the community readers and advertisers support your efforts and product. Congratulations.
“Snow Bird” Paul Dolata,
Winter Visitor Soon to Return Home to Wisconsin
