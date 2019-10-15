I hope this helps the community understand from the perspective of a teacher in the district. This is my 4th year here. I also went to school here and graduated nearly 20 years ago.
We already have a new ELA curriculum at the elementary level. K-3 received it last year and 4-6 received it this year. It is a great curriculum. It teaches phonics, vocabulary, reading strategies, writing, and grammar. It has gifted materials, English learner, and intervention for learning disabilities. We have been using it with fidelity and we have seen a climb in scores this year. My students are scoring better this year than they have in previous years. It will take a few years to see exponential growth; when adopting a new curriculum, teachers are learning how to use it in the classroom and students are getting used to the new curriculum.
K-6 have also adopted a math curriculum. The Pearson program has all the components to reach every learner: gifted, on level, and intervention. I have also seen a climb in math scores. As a teacher in the district, I can attest the district is rectifying their mistakes. They are using funding for curriculum, and we are seeing great things because of it.
The junior high and high school, however, still need curriculum. Curriculum is expensive. One textbook can he anywhere from 100-300 dollars. We need class sets of each subject. We still desperately need to repair and update facilities and technology. Bathrooms need new plumbing, classrooms need new carpet, roofs need to be repaired or replaced. Sidewalks, painting, electrical wiring all need repair or replaced. Our track team cannot even use the track because it is in such disrepair. There is so much we need – but so much we are doing.
We need the community’s help. Please vote yes. We need you. The students need you. And, if this bond and override pass, I can see great things happening in our district.
