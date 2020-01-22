General Plan "open space": the population of our City is being denied open space to walk, drive, ride horses and access of emergency vehicles by the Council approving abandonment of roads and fencing easements. View: Smoketree and Apache Dr. North gated Goldfield and South 18th East completely blocked Acacia North of Tepee gated.
A Senior planner told me the Federal Patton Easements may be fenced and gated thereby removing access to all. He further stated someday the City may have to buy back these properties and accesses at great expense.
The General Plan should include open spaces for all citizens to use. The undeveloped FPE and unpaved roadways should provide access without having to walk, drive or horse ride on the main paved streets.
The closure of accesses with fences and gates after years of use is causing neighborhood conflicts. Selective enforcement of Code violations in an age of Google search should remove the need for Citizens complains. I therefore request consideration of this issue for future plans for future generations and immediate removal of obstacles blocking use as soon as possible.
The City Council should Cease and Desist the abandonment of public lands.
