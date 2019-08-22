My office received many phone calls from concerned citizens relative to the one company trash/waste service idea Apache Junction City is proposing to make as a requirement of their citizens.
In my opinion, I do not agree with the course the city is attempting to take. It is important to maintain competition which is good for all concerned. Once you have a monopoly on anything (especially) services it has been shown to lower the quality of service a customer receives and substantial increases in the service charge is always possible.
This being shared with the citizens of Apache Junction, I am not in favor of the one company trash/waste aspect the mayor and city council are suggesting and recommend they reconsider.
