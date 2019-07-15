I find it ironic that every year a story appears usually front page, about monsoon season. This year it is called “And Then the Rains Came.” In that story it talks about the need for property owners to make sure all areas on their property are clear of debris. In other words it is important that a “diligent” effort is made by all to make sure drainage areas are clear and clean.
So I’m curious if has the City of Apache Junction made a “diligent” effort to correct the low lying/slow draining intersection at Broadway and Delaware in Apache Junction. Mr. Kiesow may have that information available and that could have been included in the article.
If it’s debris, that’s easily resolved but if it means adding more drain access holes to the existing drainage system already installed, that should be addressed with due diligence. Since the article and those interviewed were saying how risky and unsafe driving through water hazards of all kinds can be.
