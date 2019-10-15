Once Again the Taxpayers in the school district find themselves in the throes of deciding whether to allow the district to spend more money than the school budget allows. School administrators are responsible for making sound, responsible, financial decisions for the school. Let us take a look at some of the things that have transpired to determine the soundness of such a move and look at some of the relevant issues that have been discussed in the past:
1. There have been 5 override elections in the district since 2008, a period of 11 years. Those elections all failed. This upcoming election will be the 6th. See KJZZ radio information, November 5, 2015.
2. I sent an article to the Apache Junction News in March of 2016 explaining to the voters that those 5 elections cost the taxpayers $61,000 each, or a total of some $305,000. I questions the fiscal responsibility of the decisions to have those elections, as I still questions the reasoning of the upcoming one. As per my source at the Pinal County School Superintendent’s office, the best estimate, and I emphasize the word estimate, for the cost of the next election is $70,582, bring the total to $375,582. See the article under Viewpoint & Opinion, Apache Junction News, March 14-20, 2016.
3. According to recent information from the Arizona Republic, the Apache Junction High School AzMerit test scores for 2018-2019 indicated that 798 students were tested in English/Language Arts with 21% passing. 718 Apache Junctions students were tested in Mathematics with 16% passing. That is just a nice way of saying that 80% of the students failed the tests. If I were a parent of one of those students that failed, I would want to know what was going on. See the AZ Republic front page dated Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019. There is a reason for the decline in student enrollment.
4. There may be a need to take a look at the makeup of the administration, the curriculum, attitude and atmosphere, as well as teaching methodology utilized in the classroom. Something is dreadfully off center and I do not believe that throwing good money after bad is the answer. Speaking of bad money, what about that $133,00+ spent on some of the administrators between 2012 and 2017. I am referring to the ongoing criminal investigation. See Apache Junction Independent, 9/10/19. I don’t think it is a difficult decision at all in deciding if this override/bond issue should pass.
