Thank you for the wonderful guest commentary, “Show Your Community Some Love This Valentine’s Day” by Quint Studer. It was exceptionally well written and absolutely important in today’s world. This attitude of giving of our time and skills is vital to our community and to every individual’s self concept as well, for what feels better than giving. I wish every person would embrace this concept. Think of the incredible things we could do!
Once again, my hat is off to The News!! I hope you will print this commentary every year, as a reminder to us all of our potential.
Vera Walters, Apache Junction
(0) comments
