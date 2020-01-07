In July and August we were on vacation in North Dakota for five weeks. AZ Water called us on Aug 6th saying we had a high usage water bill and they shut off the water to our house. We got back on August 9th at 10a, there was still water coming out of the house in three different places. We had a water line break under our double wide in AJ in July, leaking 600,000 gallons. The water company estimated is happened over 30 days at 29,000 gallons a day under and into our house. That was a bill of $4200 that month. Now they say pay up or we’ll garnish your checks or turn it over to collections.
Looking to hear from folks that are customers of AZ Water company in AJ, East Mesa, or GC that have had leaks of some kind in the water lines where their bill doubled, tripled, or more. I desperately need your help. Please call Harley at 480-983-2633.
Harley, Apache Junction
