I was a bit undecided about how to vote on the ten per cent override and the $60 million bond issue sought by the AJUSD. Then I saw a news article about 40 to 45 Apache Junction High School students and two adults who will be taking a 3 day field trip to Disneyland in California at a cost of nearly $12,000. The trip was approved by the AJUSD Governing Board, the same group that sets the school budget and is seeking the override and bond issue. Thank you AJUSD Governing Board for helping me decide how I’ll vote on these questions.
*Editor’s Note: The article referenced above, posted on a competitor’s website, failed to mention that the cost of the trip is paid in full by student fundraising and fees. There is no cost to the district. Attendees are student council members, and, despite the venue, the focus of the trip is on leadership, goalsetting, teamwork and communication. It is one of several programs offered by Disney in support of education.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.