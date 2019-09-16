Apache Junction High School Swim Team wants to thank The City and residents of Apache Junction for their support and generosity. On Saturday, September 7th, Apache Junction High School Swim Team had a carwash fundraiser at Arizona Tireman Services. The team wants to personally thank Bob Matsch and Christa Rizzi, the owners of Arizona Tiremen Services, for letting us use their facility. Bob and Christa are always very supportive when it comes to helping out the community. As the coach, in addition to Arizona Tiremen, I would like to thank the parents of the athletes. This event would not have been possible without your support, active participation, and donation of supplies and time. The fundraiser was a huge success! The money raised will go towards a timing system needed for swim meets, and the entrance fee for an Invitational.

