As CEO/President of the Apache Junction Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Center, our mission is to assure that the business community continues to thrive. We believe it is critical for the community to support our educational systems and ensure that our students have the tools they need to succeed. They will be our future business owners and workforce.

Please join me in voting YES for the Apache Junction Unified School District (AJUSD) Additional Assistance (capital) Override and Bond. The legislature has not been able to fully fund our schools for many years, and this leads our school districts to ask for assistance from our residents.

Based on the average assessed value of a home in the district @ $131,000, the capital override will only increase the homeowner’s taxes by $5 per month, and the bond will increase the homeowner’s taxes by $12 per month.

A Yes vote will allow for the schools to keep our children safe through the installation of security cameras, lighting and fencing. It will allow for the replacement and repair of school facilities (including sidewalks, bathrooms, locker rooms, athletic venues), replacement of worn furniture and fixtures as needed, replacement of outdated library books, core curriculum and technology and much more.

It is crucial that we, as a community support the passing of this override and bond for our children, the future of Apache Junction. They are extremely valuable to our community and we believe our future is dependent on it.

Denise Hart, CEO, Apache Junction Chamber of Commerce

Listed below is just a sampling of chamber members in support:

AJI Sporting Goods

Amazing Dental

Apache Family Dentistry

Arizona Tiremen Services

A-Z Best Home Care

Brown Bear BBQ

Dr. Jeffrey Bunkelmann

CAAFA – Community Alliance Against Family Abuse

Clear Title Agency of Arizona

William Clement DC

The Desert Belle Tour Boat at Saguaro Lake

James Downs Insurance Agency

James Edwards

Faith in Action Lutheran Church

Foothills Publishing, Inc., The Apache Junction/Gold

Canyon News

Harris Accounting & Tax Service

Little Caesar’s Pizza

Oasis Senior Advisors

Otero Realty Group

The Paseo – Wedding & Event Venue

PropertyAZ

Sandie Russell

Soroptimist International of the East Valley

State Farm Insurance – Aaron McDermid

Superstition Cremation and Funeral Services

Superstition Mountain Rotary Club

