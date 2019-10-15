As CEO/President of the Apache Junction Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Center, our mission is to assure that the business community continues to thrive. We believe it is critical for the community to support our educational systems and ensure that our students have the tools they need to succeed. They will be our future business owners and workforce.
Please join me in voting YES for the Apache Junction Unified School District (AJUSD) Additional Assistance (capital) Override and Bond. The legislature has not been able to fully fund our schools for many years, and this leads our school districts to ask for assistance from our residents.
Based on the average assessed value of a home in the district @ $131,000, the capital override will only increase the homeowner’s taxes by $5 per month, and the bond will increase the homeowner’s taxes by $12 per month.
A Yes vote will allow for the schools to keep our children safe through the installation of security cameras, lighting and fencing. It will allow for the replacement and repair of school facilities (including sidewalks, bathrooms, locker rooms, athletic venues), replacement of worn furniture and fixtures as needed, replacement of outdated library books, core curriculum and technology and much more.
It is crucial that we, as a community support the passing of this override and bond for our children, the future of Apache Junction. They are extremely valuable to our community and we believe our future is dependent on it.
Denise Hart, CEO, Apache Junction Chamber of Commerce
Listed below is just a sampling of chamber members in support:
AJI Sporting Goods
Amazing Dental
Apache Family Dentistry
Arizona Tiremen Services
A-Z Best Home Care
Brown Bear BBQ
Dr. Jeffrey Bunkelmann
CAAFA – Community Alliance Against Family Abuse
Clear Title Agency of Arizona
William Clement DC
The Desert Belle Tour Boat at Saguaro Lake
James Downs Insurance Agency
James Edwards
Faith in Action Lutheran Church
Foothills Publishing, Inc., The Apache Junction/Gold
Canyon News
Harris Accounting & Tax Service
Little Caesar’s Pizza
Oasis Senior Advisors
Otero Realty Group
The Paseo – Wedding & Event Venue
PropertyAZ
Sandie Russell
Soroptimist International of the East Valley
State Farm Insurance – Aaron McDermid
Superstition Cremation and Funeral Services
Superstition Mountain Rotary Club
