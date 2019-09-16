Mr. Harry: I don’t do English very well, so excuse me. The last time I did vote for a politician was McGovern, that’s true. But I vote for issues every time I’m allowed. Never missed one except being overseas, 1968. Never knew M.L. King, Jr. was gone until Bobby Kennedy was gone, and we didn’t hear about that for a month after that. I heard it from my mother. My time serving: 67-71 Navy; 88-91 Army.
Thanks.
