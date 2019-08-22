While I admit that I am the abnormality when it comes to community engagement, I have to wonder what the average person is willing to accept or rather do.
Considering the recent bru-ha-ha over the city council’s decision to switch to a single trash provider it has been brought out that many residents are willing to go along with the status quo until it affects them. Only then do they proceed to cause a fuss as if their voice has been silenced or looked over.
Our city staff and our council have been looking into this issue for almost two years. It has been discussed at length at numerous city council meetings, Facebook pages and articles in our papers. They’ve done an outstanding job and I fully support their decision!
But yet, now after council has made their decision and some local organization that no one has ever heard of “The Apache Junction Concerned Citizen Watch” has issued a letter to the entire Apache Junction region now you all want to get involved? Where were you when this all started? How many of you have sat through the numerous presentations, done the research and looked more in depth at this?
Every city in the valley except one (Paradise Valley) has a model like this or similar. Given the proposed rates from Republic Services many of our bills will decrease. The benefit to our roads will be astronomical as three different companies will no longer be driving their trucks up and down our streets.
Personally, I attend almost every single city council meeting as well as do further research on issues that affect me, I have yet to see anyone show up to voice their concern over this switch. Our city council meets the 1st and 3rd Tuesday each month at city hall at 7pm sharp.
With the vigorous discussions the past week on Facebook, I expect that the council meeting will be standing room only on the upcoming September 3rd meeting. I look forward to seeing how many residents show up and voice their concern.
