Regarding property tax exemptions for our deserving wounded warriors: As President of the Arizona Assessors Association, I have proposed, and my fellow assessors have unanimously supported, a restoration of the law that allowed a property tax exemption for partially disabled combat veterans.
Arizona used to have this provision in the law, but it was stricken by a court ruling. However, there is a legislative remedy, and we have proposed such a bill for the 2020 legislature. Please contact your state legislators and urge them to vote in favor of the disabled veteran exemption. For more details, please contact me at douglas.wolf@pinal.gov.
Douglas Wolf, Pinal County Assessor
