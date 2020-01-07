Per the Rolling Stones’ song: “I can’t get no satisfaction.” If you are unhappy with the way the trash service debacle was handled and you’re being stuck with the bill there is a way to get satisfaction. Vote every member of the Council and the Mayor out of office. You hired them and you and fire them. Let your vote tell them exactly what you think and how you feel and get some real “Satisfaction”!
Paul Harry, Gold Canyon
