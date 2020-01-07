The city council has created a monopoly for our new trash collector. Everyone in business knows that good competition is what keeps pricing down. They say that Republic Services has agreed to only a 5% increase per year, why wouldn’t they, lets figure that out and what it means to us:
Basic service is $10.71 per month per household. Approximately 18,000 households = $192,000 per month. Multiply $192,000 x 12 months = $2,300,000 per year. This is what we will start paying but that will soon change! First increase will only be .54 per month: Again more math .54 x 18,000 = $9,700 per month that comes out to about $116,000 per year and that’s just the first raise. Even at 5% It won’t take long for that $2,300,000 to get to over $3,000,000 and we are forced to pay that bill!
To be bullied into a bad contract by our elected officials makes me wonder why? Our elected officials should be looking out for our rights and our freedoms not taking them away!
Their answer to all of this is “You can’t please all of the people all of the time”. I personally would like to know how many people were upset with the way things were? You know when we had the right to choose the cheapest provider and determine for ourselves if we needed this service or not.
I moved to AJ 6 years ago and have never needed a trash provider. The business I work for has dumpsters that the company allows me to use because he already pays for trash pick up. I refuse to pay for something I don’t need! There is a commercial on TV that states “only pay for what you need” this sounds logical to me it is still my money.
Together lets not forget about one right we all still have and that is the right to vote for the people that represent us!
Jerry Burger, Apache Junction
