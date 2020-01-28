I am a resident of Mesa who reads your publications, my attention was drawn to the letter written by Gary Gehlen on gas prices in the east valley and Phoenix, I have family in New York State and Connecticut. I have visited each state at least once a year for the last fifteen years. Their gas prices have been at least $0.40 a gallon higher than ours here in the east valley. At Christmas I visited my family, to my surprise and shock their prices were $0.30 a gallon lower. Both of these states are high tax states including gas taxes. What is surprising to me is a lack of the media not addressing this issue. I would like answers myself.
Hank Friedt, Mesa
