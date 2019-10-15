As a member o f this community, I cannot say I agree with all the politics of school funding or some of the decisions made by the AJUSD School Board. I will, however, say this, “Our kids deserve the best possible education and school environment we can provide.”
Putting temporary band-aids on problems only delay the issues. The maintenance staff has done everything possible to keep things afloat, but the bottom line is that the schools are in need of a much-deserved facelift. Kids take pride in their schools. They are motivated when the community is motivated to support their efforts.
Updated curricula give our kids a fighting chance to become successful in all future endeavors. Add electives! We need more Art, Music, Coding Classes, Drama, World Languages, etc. Support creativity that motivates the love of learning academics.
Apache Junction High School was always the heart of the Barwick Relays, a regional event that brought many athletes together for the biggest track meet of the year. Those voices are now gone, with a track that has been deemed unfit for competition.
No more. Support the bond. Return the fields to crowds of students supporting one another and fulfilling dreams. Give our kids a fighting chance...they deserve it.
