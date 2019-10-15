At the Rodeo Lounge on July 18, 2016, I walked over to Donald and asked him to dance with me, 7 dances. We held on another hug and had the most wonderful time dearly ever. He kissed me and then he walked out the door.
Donald that resided in our very small community lives on the bench and walks around the highway. But the one thing that community does for this man, we are all so very kind and compassionate to him. There are several business and every one allows him, they give food and water. He may sit in their store for hours and no one bothers him.
One time, I was going down the road where he sits on his bench. A little girl came up on her bicycle and she put the bike on the ground and sat down and gave him a brown bag with lunch. She too had her lunch and they sat together and they ate together. It was one of the sweetest things I had ever encountered.
Sometimes it’s hot here in the desert and yet we all want to take such good care of this man. Donald is full of kindness and he is so very well cared for. He is so appreciative of whatever you bring to him and he thanks you over and over.
When I would go over to Desert Family Medicine, I would see Donald every single day, I would hug him always. He goes to Bashas, Walgreens, and I hug him all the time.
If more communities would reach out to Donald and give him Random Acts of Kindness, without a thought to expect anything in return. Donald is a very kind and gentle soul. He is our Hero and we all love him dearly. Thank you Donald for all that you did for us! You are our Hero and many blessings to you and your community.
