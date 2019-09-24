The biggest hurdle to citizens buying into an override plan has always been the system itself: too many layers, Districts, Superintendents, Principals, Assistant Principlas, etc.; in addition, the forumula for obtaining resources by the state is convoluted.
This is why we must, as citizens of Apache Junction and Gold Canyon, approve this bond measure. We must decide “for the here and now” how important the future of our communities mean to us. Our children are the future, and we should be prideful of the facilities we send our children to each day; facilities befitting of our generosity, prosperity, and hope of its citizens.
I am the Gold Canyon Republican Chairman and I am voting “yes” on Prop 432. Yes, we should continue to try and change an inadequate system, but for now, I choose enhancing the lives and education of our children.
We are currently living in the “best economy” in the world; if not now, when? Let’s share our prosperity with our children. The cost will be minimal compared to the potential investment in our children.
When our schools improve, new housing developments will be built, and new amenities for everyone to enjoy will follow. Let’s all vote, “YES.”
