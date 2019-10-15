As everyone is well aware, voters will be deciding whether to approve a Bond and Capital Override during the next several weeks. My hope is to illustrate why the budget override must be passed.
Unfortunately, our district has not approved a budget override in nearly twenty years. This, combined with inadequate state funding, has caused our school district to operate on a less than shoestring budget. Consequently, facilities are in disrepair, technology has fallen behind, and text books have not remained current. Without this Override and Bond, deterioration will continue and the expense of continuing to band aid things will prove more costly in the long run.
The time has come to show our children that we truly care about them and their education. We must provide tools for their future success. Our students should experience safe and secure facilities, modern technology, current text books, varied extra-curricular activities and the same advantages enjoyed by children in surrounding districts.
Our district has taken many positive steps over the last several years. We have hired a dedicated superintendent, have retained quality teachers and instituted valuable academic programs. It’s now time for the community to assist our students and district to keep moving forward.
As a second term governing board member, I realize that many people have placed their trust in me to make decisions that are well reasoned and in the best interests of our students and community. Admittedly, this override will result in a small tax increase. Undoubtedly, however, this small investment will provide a huge return. A successful school district attracts families and businesses, increases property values and serves as the heart of a community.
I ask that you vote in favor of the AJUSD Override.
