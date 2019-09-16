Yes it’s time again for the AJUSD to ask for more money because they have overspent again! Every election they want the citizens to vote for more money... I wish I could go to my employer and ask for more money because I overspent, I have to live within my means, why can’t the school district do the same. I see school buses with only two or three students in them with vehicles getting less than 10 mpg.
Come on AJUSD get your finances inline and stop asking us for more money every year!
Vote no on Prop 432 and Prop 433. We need to send a message to them!
