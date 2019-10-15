It was disappointing to see a School Board member publicly pat themselves on the back regarding the situation involving the previous School Superintendent. The entire operation of the school district (the cause) rests with the elected Board as a whole and for one member to publicly pat themselves on the back (the applause) is tantamount to throwing the other Board members under the proverbial bus. While it’s one thing to talk to friends about it, to put it out in print, electronic or otherwise, means they want to put themselves above others.
We all work towards various ends in projects which can be public or private and we should work for the “cause” and not the “applause”. If a person does what they do for the accolades they are in it (the cause) for the wrong reason. People work on projects to accomplish a goal with a group of individuals to make a difference, not because they want to be recognized, because they believe in the cause.
So keep doing what you are doing out there for the “cause” not for the “applause”. And for everyone that’s involved in the various projects, boards, committees and groups, thank you! You make a difference.
