I have lived in this fine community since 1983. I have served the community in various ways, including my 16 years on the school board. During my time on board the school district passed bond and override questions as they were needed. I feel the community and our kids need and deserve the financial support.
As a community, we will grow. That, my friends, is simply a fact. If we do not see fit to make needed investments, the growth will not be to our benefit and the children and the town will decline.
When I was much younger, all of my kids were given the benefit of community support. I believe in the people as a whole. I would like to think there are positive thinkers who will not be deterred by those few who are negative and will continue to complain, whether they are facts or not!
I am 72! My kids are grown. I, as well as you, have the responsibility to VOTE YES for this BOND AND CAPITAL OVERRIDE!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.