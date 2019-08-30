Local newspapers are important sources of information for our community and I’m grateful for your clarifying information [online] about the upcoming leadership training Disneyland trip for our local high school students. You’ve effectively clarified that the trip is funded by the students and their families using personal, not school district, funds.
Additionally, I’d like to suggest that Apache Junction High School students have an excellent opportunity for learning about leadership and creating legacy right here and right now.
My own 68-year old Miami High School memories and legacy embolden me to propose that an exciting hands-on learning opportunity is staring our local students in the face.
Yes, go to Disneyland, but don’t overlook the obvious opportunity that your community is offering which directly impacts your learning and legacy – voter approval of a school bond and capital override that will be determined in the next few weeks by the upcoming November election.
In addition to Disneyland, this is an excellent and immediate learning opportunity. No expensive travel required. It awaits students here in their own community, in Apache Junction, Gold Canyon and Queen Valley.
There is nothing that prevents students from involving themselves in civic engagement that directly impacts them and their families. No public school resources are required. No permission needed from any school or community authority. A zeal for volunteerism, creativity and leadership is all that’s needed.
Leadership development and legacy creation awaits anyone genuinely interested and concerned enough to do something about the desperate financial challenges facing our school district’s facilities.
Think about it. Leadership development, honing of personal communications skills, and the building of legacy. Right here. Right now. And desperately needed.
