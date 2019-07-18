I just received a copy of representative Gosar's latest press release decrying the "massive land grab and energy sabotage" of HR 1373 and stating that democrats were putting the interests of well-funded environmental extremists above the interests of the American people. HR 1373 is also know as the Grand Canyon Centennial Protection act and protects federal land in the Kaibab National Forest south of the Colorado River and wilderness areas north of the river from new mining claims. The bill was sponsored by representative Grijalva and has over 100 co-sponsors to date.
I emailed Gosar indicating my disagreement with his characterization and said in my opinion the bill protected the area from a massive land grab by the mining companies and other extractive industries who so generously support him. The bill thus puts the interests of American people who are concerned about protecting our natural areas ahead of the politicians well-funded by the mining industries. Gosar includes a list of those who have joined him in opposition and as expected it includes all of those same mining industry organizations.
If Gosar was really concerned about land grabs he would not have rushed to support the Bundy's land grab of federal land for grazing without paying the required fees to the government.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.