I feel like the first few Democratic caucus/primaries should be a huge wake-up call to anyone who is happy with their insurance plan, as most people in this country are. It should also kickstart the conversation of how a Medicare-for-All plan will be paid for. In the run-up to the primaries, most candidates were just asked about where they fall on moving to a government-controlled system and why. Now that the pool of nominees are winnowing down, it’s time to start asking the tough questions, like how it is going to be paid for. There are real numbers and studies out there that point to a government-controlled system as simply unsustainable, with the revenue gained not nearly covering the cost. We need to hear from candidates on the specifics of their plan. Given the reality that the numbers don’t match up, I suspect we won’t.
PS - Your ‘Hacksaw Tom’ story last month was fascinating!
Patrick Montroy, Mesa, AZ
