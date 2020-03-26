Thanks for your very informative online article showing local and Phoenix Metro events cancelled or postponed because of the virus. I was surprised to find that it was much better than the information provided on the websites of our major TV networks. The information regarding the COVID-19 Virus was also helpful.
Peter Sciano
