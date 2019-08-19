Foster care and adoption are shrouded by myths. And many myths, as you know, are different from the reality. For example, one myth about foster care you often hear is, “Caring for a kid costs a fortune.” The truth is that state programs and local private charities provide support for licensed foster parents making room in their homes and in their hearts for a child in foster care.
The foundation of financial support for licensed foster care parents is the monthly foster care reimbursement provided by the Arizona Department of Child Safety. Medical care and dental care for children in foster care are covered by a state health insurance program with no deductibles or co-pays.
New beds, clothing, school supplies and other essentials are available at no cost through several non-profit organizations that are listed at www.azfamilyresources.org.
It’s sort of like that old credit card commercial:
Caring for a child in foster care: Much less than you think. A child growing up knowing they are loved: Priceless.
Don’t let financial concerns keep you from providing a family environment for a child in foster care.
