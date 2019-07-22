I really enjoyed your Donation Station article. I’ve lived in Gold Canyon from 1987 to 1992 and 2006-to present. I’ve actually approached dumpers a few years ago and afterwards I wrote a letter to the AJ News about this topic and the Pinal County resources available with phone #’s and web addresses. Sadly, it wasn’t printed. This was when the donation bins were at the corner of Kings Ranch Road and Alameda a few years ago. Old un-unusable mattresses, couches, chairs, tables, etc were placed at the bins constantly. The information I received from Pinal County when I called was that the items would be picked up as refuse when reported. So I did, and they were picked up in about a week. When I called, I even gave them the license plate # to the Sherriff’s office of the perpetrator leaving a nasty living room set, but when I was transferred to the Sheriffs I was told they only act on ‘in-progress’ illegal activities. It seems dumping does not fit this criteria and will go on as long as we have trash and concerned citizens will have to clean up the mess.
In around 2008-2011 the Sheriff’s substation on Kings Ranch Road had a recycle station, with truck sized bins, however the same thing happened and the bins were eventually removed.
Please keep on this topic, as the Sonoran Desert landscape we live in cannot hide the mess of unwanted things.
