October Plat Map regarding Peralta Trails Phase2 now shows emergency road as general access, and has been given the street name of Peralta Trails Way. Now awaiting P & Z for approval. Grading phase is currently underway.
Many are concerned at the apparent unnecessary destruction through mass blading of desert vegetation including saguaro cacti. The equestrian trail on the South side of Sleepy Hollow has been bulldozed to where the trail of destruction is 30’ wide in parts now extending halfway eastward along Sleepy Hollow and backing on to the acre lots of the new development. One would think that it would be left undisturbed, as it is not in a building or official roadway area. Flags have been placed within MesaDelOro property boundaries which surveyors tell us represent the furthest points that they can clear.
The residents of Sleepy Hollow and surrounding area would like some information but the Developer has not returned phone calls. Many of us moved here for the natural beauty and wildlife, so it is sad to see our beautiful desert areas destroyed so needlessly. Maybe if more of us were to call the developer of this current phase, we may at least get answers and hopefully they may backtrack and save as much of the remaining natural habitat as is possible and consistent with actual building needs. Their contact numbers are: 480-285-3061, 480-363-6072.
Philip Flood, Gold Canyon
