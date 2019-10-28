Flatiron Park: We have a beautiful park and everyone is enjoying it.
I took my dog for a walk on the grass and was so surprised to see so many people not cleaning up after their dogs. There are bags available and a trash can to deposit the used bags in. Please clean up your dogs mess so everyone can enjoy our park. Thank you!
