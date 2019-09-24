I filed my 2018 Federal tax return in Feb. of 2019. After waiting 7 months for a refund and receiving no answers from IRS except “your return is still being processed”, I contacted Senator Sinema, Senator McSally and Representative Gosar concerning my delayed refund. Senator Sinema responded by asking if I wanted to receive her emails, Rep. Gosar did not respond, and Sen. McSally responded with a request that I send her a note detailing my attempts to obtain my refund. I responded to her request and in 2 weeks I received my refund check with interest. Sen. McSally’s office then called me to make sure I had received my check. Sen. McSally proved to be a caring and responsive servant. Sinema and Gosar not so much.

