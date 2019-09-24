I filed my 2018 Federal tax return in Feb. of 2019. After waiting 7 months for a refund and receiving no answers from IRS except “your return is still being processed”, I contacted Senator Sinema, Senator McSally and Representative Gosar concerning my delayed refund. Senator Sinema responded by asking if I wanted to receive her emails, Rep. Gosar did not respond, and Sen. McSally responded with a request that I send her a note detailing my attempts to obtain my refund. I responded to her request and in 2 weeks I received my refund check with interest. Sen. McSally’s office then called me to make sure I had received my check. Sen. McSally proved to be a caring and responsive servant. Sinema and Gosar not so much.
Gallery
Online Poll
Support us with a donation
The award-winning The Apache Junction & Gold Canyon News is proud to deliver the news affecting our community factually, clearly and without bias or sensationalism, embracing the good news along with the informative and controversial topics. In so doing, we support healthy discussion, informed opinions, civic pride and sound decision-making throughout our community. Please consider supporting our mission. THANK YOU!
Latest News
- EVAC Sweeps Lady Panthers, Remain Undefeated in CAA Volleyball
- AJHS Boys and Girls Swimming Update
- Local Kiwanis Appoint New Officers
- AJUSD Teachers and AJ Elks #2349 Connect
- 2019/20 Canyon Sounds Performance Series
- Open Burning Allowed through April 30, 2020
- Room to Grow
- AJ Wins Award For Transportation Plan
Upcoming Events
-
Sep 27
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
e-Edition
Personalize your account to receive an email when our new e-Edition comes out!
Headlines
Personalize your account to receive a daily email with our latest headlines!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.