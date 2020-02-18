Editor’s Note: We received a letter from Pinal County Assessor Douglas Wolf this week, following up on the recent thread concerning property tax exemption for veterans. The letter was received too late for readers to take action, so we requested a follow up. Both letters are included here:
Property Tax Exemption for Vets: On Wednesday, February 12, Senator J.D. Mesnard has a hearing scheduled for SCR1043, which would restore the Veterans Property tax exemption for those partially disabled by combat. Our wounded warriors deserve our support. Most of the readers in Apache Junction\Gold Canyon are in LD 16. To contact those state legislators to voice or email your support, visit AZLEG.GOV/MemberRoster. Thank you for your help.
Douglas Wolf, Pinal County Assessor
Follow Up on Committee Action: Last night, the Senate Finance committee passed out of their committee our bill 10-0 to move the bill to the Rules committee. All the Assessors are in favor and no entity or person spoke against the bill.
Because this change must be ratified by the voters, (on the Nov 2020 ballot) the Rules committee OK’s the language before sending to full Senate for approval. It is a concurrent bill, so the House will vote on the exact same bill when it comes to that body. I have not asked, but I strongly believe that Gov. Ducey will sign it, too.
BTW, this bill also fixes a possible problem for those folks in Arizona who currently are benefitting from the widow\widowers portion of the current law.
I can alert you to any bumps in the road should they occur, and at that point, make a call to action to our readers.
Douglas Wolf, Pinal County Assessor
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.