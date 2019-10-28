Local retired businessman, Leon Wax, B & B Feed Store owner was shot by Mesa police officers and is now in prison because of it. Wife (of 20 years) and family left homeless. Not receiving help from anyone. No home, no car, no transportation, no phone, no employment, no clothes, no food. He donated a lot to this community, especially the horse community. Now his family is in a time of need, can anyone help us out by donating to get us off the streets and give us the chance/break/opportunity we need? I can be contacted thru Facebook @Monique Wax or 970-251-9777.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.