Representative Paul Gosar is out of touch with Arizona voters when it comes to defending and protecting our National Parks and public lands. The majority of Arizonans want to protect our parks for future generations, our wildlife, our state economy, Native American heritage and environmental protections.
He has a consistent history of presenting resolutions, cosponsoring bills and supporting bills that weaken federal protections and promoting private control of public lands. He advocates for uranium mining in the Grand Canyon, mining and drilling of public lands, along with supporting livestock industries. He promotes these industries without regard to the harm they can cause to the environment, specifically our water, but he also has no respect for Native American sacred land.
His biggest donors are the energy and natural resource companies, like Koch Industries and Freeport McMoRan. Their support leads Gosar to have their interests before the interests of his constituents.
We can no longer tolerate this blatant removal of protections on millions of acres of environmental habitats across our West and giving extractive industries control to our public lands. This is one of the reasons why I am running against Paul Gosar. If we do not stand against these members of congress who are against America’s Parks and public lands and fight to defeat them, we will continue to lose our National Parks and public lands in our lifetime. Help me defeat Rep Gosar at delinadisanto.com.
Delina DiSanto, Democrat Candidate AZ04
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.