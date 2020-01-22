In the middle of the most current Iran crisis, when American citizens couldn’t be sure that Trump’s incendiary blundering hadn’t started another war, our district’s U.S. Rep. Paul Gosar (R-4th) deliberately posted a photo-shopped fake photo of former President Barack Obama shaking hands with the current president of Iran. Only, Obama has never met Iranian President Hassan Rouhani. The fake image put Rouhani in place of the Prime Minister of India, Manmohan Singh, when he did meet Obama in 2011.
Like Trump, Gosar refuses to ever admit he does anything wrong, even with this outlandish fake news. (Imagine the GOP outrage if a Democrat had done such a thing.) Gosar said instead, “The world is a better place without these guys in power.” (Obama left office three years ago, Rouhani is still president of Iran.) Gosar continued to defend the indefensible, saying he never implied the photo was real. “To the dim witted reporters...no one said this wasn’t photoshopped. No one said the president of Iran was dead. No one said Obama met with Rouhani in person,” Gosar said on Twitter. “Obama coddled, appeased, nurtured and protected the worlds (sic) No. 1 sponsor of terror. The world is better without Obama as president. The world will be better off without Rouhani.”
Our Fourth District will be better off in November without US Rep Paul Gosar.
