We recently contracted with Republic for trash and recycling pickup as we heard from City Hall that as of April 1, Republic would be delivering to all homes in AJ. We paid apprx $70 for the delivery of the containers. But we then found out that new customers, as of April 1/20, will not be charged a bin delivery fee. That puzzled and, yes, irked, me.
So, after discussions with local ‘customer service’ I was referred to Chris, in Indiana, and he took action. He reversed our delivery charges (together with a % of the ‘Fuel/Enviromental Fee’, and he intimated that my suggestion to do likewise for ALL existing/loyal AJ Republic customers would be considered. Now that would be a fine, appropriate gesture by Republic, in my opinion. Lets see what happens.
Darch Oborne, Apache Junction
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.