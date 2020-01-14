I have been hiking Silly mountain for 20 years and I am sad to say it is in very bad disrepair. Some trails are hazardous to seniors and children. In particular, the Brittlebrush trail and Palo Verde trail have some treacherous spots because the rain has washed all the dirt away and there is nothing but jagged rocks that have to be navigated. No maintenance has been done to any of the trails in years. I do thank you for the outhouse which I requested many years ago. I would be glad to show someone from the Parks and Rec dept exactly what I am talking about.
Gene Coleman, Apache Junction
