This letter contains information for the residents and business owners in Apache Junction. The following data explains a service charge by SRP added to each individual and business electric bill.
SRP is what the state refers to as a quasi-municipality which means it does not follow the rules or guidelines of the commerce commission but sets its own through their board of directors.
The service charge for residents is $20.00 per month and for businesses is $28.83 per month. Using statistics from the city clerk’s office Apache Junction has 21,990 households and 1784 businesses. Calculating the total revenue based on these figures SRP is collecting $439,800 per month ($5,277,600 per year) from residences and $51,432 per month ($617,192) from businesses. That totals $5,894,792 in fees for Apache Junction only. I cannot fathom what the fee total would be for all the SRP customers.
According to SRP these fees cover the costs of three components.
1) Billing and customer service: applications, preparing recording and customer billing data, routine orders for service disconnections and transfers and communicating with customers.
2) Distribution Facilities: secondary costs of transformers, conductors, switches and other appurtenances. Depreciation expenses, operations & maintenance, taxes, administrative & general expenses.
3) Meter expenses including the cost of installing and maintaining metering equipment.
My point is that this charge is more difficult for low income and fixed income individuals and for small businesses. It is a cost that none of us can control. I would like to see SRP discontinue this charge and add the needed compensation to the monthly service which we can control if we choose to.
SRP is not the only utility that chooses to have a service charge, so does AZ Water Company.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.