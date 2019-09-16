We all want to support our young people and we have another opportunity to show that support at the ballot box. The Apache Junction Unified School District (AJUSD) needs to upgrade and maintain its facilities to ensure a comfortable and safe environment for their students.
Unfortunately, the Arizona Legislature and the State’s Facilities Board has not adequately funded building/equipment maintenance and growth for many years. Now we have buildings falling apart, unsafe security systems, an old bus fleet and more problems.
This November, the district is asking voters to support our students with a bond election that will raise much needed funding to make up for the state shortfall. For the average homeowner in the district, it will add about $12 more a month in property taxes to invest in our community’s future.
Please join me in supporting the AJUSD bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.